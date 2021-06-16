Regan Moody • Althoff soccer

A junior forward, Moody scored four goals to lift the Crusaders to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Columbia in the Class 1A Pinckneyville Sectional final. Althoff fell behind 2-0 early in the game but gained much-needed momentum when Moody ripped in a shot from 35 yards out in the 39th minute. Moody scored from a sharp angle in the right side of the box to make it 2-2 in the 42nd minute. Then with Columbia ahead 3-2, Moody recorded her third goal from the middle of the box at 41:33 to make it 3-3 and made it 5-3 when she scored from the left side of the box in the 70th minute. Moody earned honorable mention all-area honors by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.