Rhea Patnana • MICDS squash

A junior, Patnana led the Rams to the Division III national championship in Philadelphia. The team made history not only for being the first team from MICDS to win a national squash title but for being the first high school team in the Midwest to win a national squash title. The Rams, who competed with 15 schools from the East Coast in the tournament, went up against Berkshire School from Massachusetts in the championship, which featured seven individual matches. After each team won three matches, it came down Patnana’s seventh and deciding match, which she won 3-0 to clinch the title. Patana went 4-0 at the event.