Rhoderick Gibson • Lutheran St Charles football

In a 35-13 win at Duchesne, Gibson, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior running back, rushed the ball 18 times for 201 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and caught a pass for 15 yards. He scored on fourth-quarter runs of 6 and 22 yards to ignite the come-from-behind win for the Cougars, who scored 35 unanswered points after falling behind 13-0 in the second quarter. It was the best game of the season for Gibson, who only had 30 on the ground coming into the contest. Last season, Gibson earned all-conference recognition after rushing for 591 yards and eight TDs. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.
