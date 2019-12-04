A 6-foot junior guard, Singleton earned MVP honors at the Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tipoff after helping the Hawks win four consecutive games to capture the championship. In a 64-60 win over Alton Marquette in the championship, he finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Singleton also put up big numbers in wins over Dupo (23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals), Odin (22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals) and Mater Dei (18 points, 10 rebounds). A two-year starter, Singleton averaged a team-high 15.2 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore. In football, he led the area in interceptions with nine this season.
