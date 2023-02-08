A 5-foot-1 senior point guard, Cappozzo helped lead the Lancers to a pair of victories last week to reach the verge of an unbeaten run in the Jefferson County Activities Association Small School division. Cappozzo scored a career-high 18 points in a 53-49 nonconference win against Potosi, snapping Pius’ seven-game losing streak in the series. The next day, she had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists to direct a 67-58 victory against St. Vincent, which was ranked No. 2 in Class 2 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association at the time. The program’s lone senior, Cappozzo is a four-year starter and also is a standout soccer player, a sport she plans to pursue at the collegiate level.