Riley Fendler • Windsor softball

A junior, Fendler pitched 12 consecutive scoreless innings against two Class 3 state semifinal qualifiers from 2021 to lead the Owls to a pair of victories. She scattered nine hits in a complete-game 2-0 win over Perryville, which finished fourth at state last season. Fendler rode the momentum of that performance to pitch five scoreless innings before giving up an earned run in the sixth inning against Sullivan, last year’s third-place finisher. The Owls went on to win that game 4-3 on a walk-off home run by Logan Veselske. A first-team all-conference selection last season, Fendler, who has been the Owls No.1 pitcher since her freshman season, also plays basketball and soccer.