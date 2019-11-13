A 5-foot-9 sophomore middle hitter, Kleber pounded home a match-high 10 kills to lead Mater Dei to a decisive 25-11, 25-8 win over Fairfield in the Class 2A Vandalia Super-Sectional. She added six service points and two blocks to a strong all-around performance. Kleber set the tone for the second set by pounding home three successive kills and finished the match with another thunderous kill off a set by Jessie Timmermann. Kleber recorded eight kills in a two-set sectional title win over Pinckneyville two days earlier. She is averaging nearly two kills per set.