Riley Naeger • St. Pius X basketball

A 6-foot-7 senior guard and forward, Naeger was named to the Class 3 District 3 all-district team after leading the Lancers to the title. In the final against Steelville, he scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Lancers advanced with a 45-44 victory. Naeger was coming off a double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals) in a 71-54 semifinal win over Jefferson. The MVP of the Valley Park Invitational in December and an all-conference honoree this season, Naeger is averaging team-highs in scoring (17) and rebounding (8.4). He has committed to Drury University.

