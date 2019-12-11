A 6-foot-7 senior guard/forward, Naeger was named MVP of the Valley Park Invitational after helping the Lancers win the championship. During the tournament, Naeger averaged 21.7 points (70 percent from the field, 81.8 percent from the free throw line), six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals. A three-year starter and four-year varsity player, Naeger has earned all-conference recognition the last two seasons. In football, he was an all-conference tight end and defensive back and he threw a no-hitter for the baseball team last spring.
