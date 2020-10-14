Riley Siegel • Windsor softball

A junior second baseman, Siegel hit a home run in four consecutive games last week to push her total to nine, which is tied for third in the area. She had a home run and drove in two runs in a loss to Hillsboro, went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a 15-0 win over Lutheran South, was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a 10-4 win over Festus and went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to Cape Central. A first-year starter, Siegel is also among the area leaders in RBI (30), batting average (.514), slugging percentage (.929), on-base percentage (.570) and runs scored (25). She also plays basketball and soccer.
