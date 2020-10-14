 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riley Siegel • Windsor softball
0 comments

Riley Siegel • Windsor softball

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Riley Siegel, Windsor

Riley Siegel, Windsor softball

A junior second baseman, Siegel hit a home run in four consecutive games last week to push her total to nine, which is tied for third in the area. She had a home run and drove in two runs in a loss to Hillsboro, went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a 15-0 win over Lutheran South, was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a 10-4 win over Festus and went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to Cape Central. A first-year starter, Siegel is also among the area leaders in RBI (30), batting average (.514), slugging percentage (.929), on-base percentage (.570) and runs scored (25). She also plays basketball and soccer.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports