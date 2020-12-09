RJ Horry • O’Fallon Christian basketball

A 5-foot-7 junior guard, Horry helped the Eagles win the championship of the Winfield Tipoff Classic and was named to the all-tournament team. He was one of four Eagles players to score in double figures in a 71-57 win over host Winfield in the championship game, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds and five steals. In the semifinals, Horry had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals to help the Eagles advance with a 64-58 win over Timberland after putting up 18 points, four rebounds and three steals in an opening-round victory over Elsberry. A two-year starter, Horry earned all-conference honors in the AAA last season.
