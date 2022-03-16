 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Lewis • Cardinal Ritter basketball

Robert Lewis, Cardinal Ritter

Robert Lewis, Cardinal Ritter basketball

A 6-foot-8 senior post player, Lewis scored a team-high 12 points, hauled in three rebounds and had three steals to lead the Lions to a 67-47 win over St. Dominic in a Class 5 state quarterfinal, punching Ritter’s ticket to its third consecutive state semifinal. Lewis, who is averaging a team-leading 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, has scored more than 30 points seven times and has netted at least 20 points in 15 games. He set his career-high single-game scoring mark of 37 against Modesto Christian from California in January. Lewis is the AAA offensive player of the year, a first-team all-district selection and a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

News