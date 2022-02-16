Robert Martin • CBC basketball

A 6-foot senior point guard, Martin led the Cadets to three consecutive Metro Catholic Conference victories last week. He had 17 points, seven assists and three steals in a 75-47 win over Vianney. The Cadets played Vianney again two days later and Martin scored 11 points and handed out four assists in a 92-69 win. He had his best game of the week in a 72-57 win over De Smet, finishing with 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds. The MVP of the Cadets’ games in the Highland Shootout, Quincy Shootout, O’Fallon Shootout and Norm Stewart Classic, Martin is averaging 19 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.