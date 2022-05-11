 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rocco Regnier • Eureka tennis

  0
Rocco Regnier, Eureka

Rocco Regnier, Eureka tennis

A freshman, Regnier won the Class 3 District 1 singles championship to qualify for the state tournament May 19-20 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. He won three matches at the district tournament, defeating Lindbergh’s Brian Kim 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the title match. Prior to that, he knocked off Lindbergh’s Eli McCulley 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and won his quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-0 over Parkway South’s Aidan Castardi. Regnier has a 13-2 singles record, with his only losses coming on tiebreakers to No. 1 players from Parkway Central and Marquette. He is the top ranked boys Under-16 player in the USTA St. Louis district rankings.

