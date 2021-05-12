 Skip to main content
Rory Sutter • John Burroughs tennis
Rory Sutter • John Burroughs tennis

In a Metro League dual match against rival MICDS, Sutter and his doubles partner, fellow senior Akash Rajan, pulled out a 9-8 win at No. 1 doubles win after being down two match points. Following the doubles win, Sutter, who is Burroughs’ No. 2 singles player, moved up to No. 1 singles and came from behind to defeat MICDS’ No. 1 singles player Evan Erb 0-6, 6-4, 10-4 as Burroughs defeated MICDS 8-1. Sutter and Rajan then squared off in district tournament play in a doubles match against a pair of teammates and came away with 6-1, 6-4 win to advance to the Class 3 state tournament.

