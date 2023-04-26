A sophomore outfielder and leadoff hitter, Bradford helped the Jaguars win five of six games last week and claim the championship of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. Bradford was 8 of 18 with two home runs, two doubles, eight runs scored, four RBI, four stolen bases and five walks. In a 10-6 victory over Fort Zumwalt East in the tournament title game, Bradford hit his fourth homer of the season as part of a 2-for-3 performance. Bradford also homered in a 7-6 victory against Priory in the tournament semifinals. He also ranks among area leaders with 30 runs scored this season.