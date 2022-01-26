 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ryan Grimmett • St. Charles basketball

Ryan Grimmett, St. Charles basketball

A 6-foot senior guard, Grimmett had consecutive double-doubles to lead the Pirates to a pair of Gateway Athletic Conference North Division victories last week. Against Warrenton, he had 12 points and 10 assists in a 71-47 win, and then he scored a career-high 31 points, handed out 10 assists, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals as St. Charles knocked off rival St. Charles West 80-75. He was busy and productive at the free-throw line against West, connecting on 17 of 19 shots (89 percent). St. Charles’ best ball handler and a team leader, Grimmett is averaging team highs in assists (5.9) and steals (2.8) to go along with 9.9 points.

News