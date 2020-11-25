 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan Harvatin • Fort Zumwalt South soccer
0 comments

Ryan Harvatin • Fort Zumwalt South soccer

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
Ryan Harvatin, Fort Zumwalt South

Ryan Harvatin, Fort Zumwalt South soccer

A junior center midfielder, Harvatin was a vital cog on a Bulldogs team that captured its second Class 3 state championship in three seasons. He was the main playmaker in the middle of the field who logged more territory than most players by staying active on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. He was adept at gaining possession on the defensive side of the ball and then generating offense by distributing accurate passes to the forwards. Harvatin was named first-team all-conference in the GAC Central and to the Class 3 all-region team this season after earning honorable mention all-state recognition last season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports