Ryan Harvatin • Fort Zumwalt South soccer

A junior center midfielder, Harvatin was a vital cog on a Bulldogs team that captured its second Class 3 state championship in three seasons. He was the main playmaker in the middle of the field who logged more territory than most players by staying active on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field. He was adept at gaining possession on the defensive side of the ball and then generating offense by distributing accurate passes to the forwards. Harvatin was named first-team all-conference in the GAC Central and to the Class 3 all-region team this season after earning honorable mention all-state recognition last season.
