The senior pitcher threw his second no-hitter of the season to lead the Trojans to a GAC South home victory against Francis Howell Central. McDonald struck out nine, scattered three walks and hit one batter over seven innings as the Trojans won 3-0. McDonald’s first no-hitter came March 29 in a 7-0 home victory against Lindbergh. In that game, he struck out seven and walked four. McDonald is 5-2 for the season with a .65 earned run average and 40 strikeouts in 43.1 innings. He’s only allowed four earned runs for the Trojans, who at 20-12 have their most victories since finishing with 20 in 2019. McDonald’s three shutouts are tied for second in the area and he has four complete games. At the plate, he leads Troy with a .361 average, 20 RBI, two home runs and 20 RBI. He also has 18 stolen bases.