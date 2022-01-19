Ryan Schwendeman • St. Dominic basketball

A 6-foot-5 senior forward, Schwendeman led the Crusaders to the championship of the Washington Tournament and was named the tournament MVP. In a 51-29 win over Borgia in the championship game, he had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He also had big performances in a 50-39 semifinal win over Ladue (22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) and in a 60-36 first-round win over Washington (15 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals). Overall, he is averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. A standout football player, Schwendeman caught 29 passes for 414 yards last fall and has committed to play football and SIU Carbondale.