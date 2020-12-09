Ryan Schwendeman • St. Dominic basketball

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound junior forward, Schwendeman helped the Crusaders to a second-place finish in the Troy Invitational. He had a big game in a 70-65 loss to Francis Howell in the championship, scoring a team-high 25 points, pulling down eight rebounds and making four steals. He tallied eight points as part of a 10-0 Crusaders run that gave them an early 13-5 lead. He also put up big numbers in a semifinal win over Troy (32 points, 7 rebounds) and in a first-round win over Lafayette (27 points, 6 rebounds). In football as a tight end, Schwendeman caught 48 passes, including seven touchdowns.
