Ryan Walsh • Chaminade golf

A senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, Walsh shot a combined 9-under par to win two tournaments within five days, leading the Red Devils to the team title in both events. Last week, Walsh fired a 2-under-par 70 to win medalist honors at the Laker Invitational in Camdenton. He was 1 over at the turn and finished strong with birdies on four of the last seven holes. Then Monday, he shot a 7-under 65 to win the Bulldog Battle at Winghaven Country Club by six strokes. He was 3 under at the turn and carded 11 pars and seven birdies. In late March, he tied for first at the Greg Bantle Memorial Tournament at Missouri Bluffs to lead Chaminade to the team title.