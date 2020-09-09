 Skip to main content
Ryan Watts • Edwardsville cross country
A junior, Watts ran a personal-best time of 15:00.34 to win the Granite City Invitational on a 3-mile course at Wilson Park. Watts’ effort helped the Tigers capture the team title. His plan was to lay back early in the race and run with a pack of teammates. But Watts made a move at the 1.75-mile mark to pull away and cruise to the win by 25 seconds. He ran a 5:10 first mile, a 5:01 second and a 4:49 third. Watts, who transferred from West Aurora prior to last school year, helped the Tigers qualify for the Class 3A state meet last season, where they finished 22nd. At the Proviso West Invitational indoor track meet last spring, he ran a personal-best 9:43 in the 3,200.

