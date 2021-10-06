Ryan Watts • Edwardsville cross country

A senior, Watts ran the area’s fastest time this season on three-mile course (14:28.8) to finish third at the talent-rich Peoria Invitational. His time bested his personal record by 12 seconds and was the third-fastest time in program history. At the 2.25-mile mark, Watts and two other runners made a move to separate themselves from the pack, making it a three-man race down the stretch. Watts finished five seconds behind the winner. In other races this season, Watts, who is recovering from a stress fracture he suffered during track season last spring, finished sixth at the Granite City Invitational and fifth at the Palatine Meet of Champions. He was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year in 2020.