 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan Watts • Edwardsville cross country
0 comments

Ryan Watts • Edwardsville cross country

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Watts, Edwardsville

Ryan Watts, Edwardsville cross country

A senior, Watts ran the area’s fastest time this season on three-mile course (14:28.8) to finish third at the talent-rich Peoria Invitational. His time bested his personal record by 12 seconds and was the third-fastest time in program history. At the 2.25-mile mark, Watts and two other runners made a move to separate themselves from the pack, making it a three-man race down the stretch. Watts finished five seconds behind the winner. In other races this season, Watts, who is recovering from a stress fracture he suffered during track season last spring, finished sixth at the Granite City Invitational and fifth at the Palatine Meet of Champions. He was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys cross country runner of the year in 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: ‘Go crazy, folks!’ Tonight’s Cardinals-Dodgers wild card game rekindles memories of Ozzie’s iconic walk-off homer

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News