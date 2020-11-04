 Skip to main content
Ryan Watts • Edwardsville cross country
A junior, Watts became Edwardsville's first boys cross country sectional champion since 2011. He won the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional individual title at Maxwell Park with a time of 15 minutes, 21.18 seconds on the 3-mile course, 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up. His victory helped the Tigers to a third-place team finish. By design, Watts laid back early in the race and was nearly 10 seconds off the lead pack after the first mile. But he surged in the second and third miles to pull away. It was the seventh victory of the season for Watts, who recorded his best time (14:41.14) in winning the Granite City Regional.

