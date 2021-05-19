 Skip to main content
Ryan Wingo • St. Louis U. High track and field
A freshman, Wingo won three events in the Class 5 District 2 meet at Francis Howell Central. He placed first in the 100 with a personal-record time of 10.89, won the 200 (22.37) and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay. Wingo was coming off an impressive performance at the Metro Catholic Conference meet, where he won the 100, 200 and anchored the winning 400 and 1,600 relays. He is undefeated in the 100 and 200 this season. The only race he lost came at the Dale Collier Invitational, where he placed third in the 400. Ryan is the younger brother of two previous SLUH individual state track champions, Ronnie Wingo and Raymond Wingo.

Ryan Wingo, SLUH track and field
