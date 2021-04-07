 Skip to main content
Rylee Howard • Lafayette soccer
Rylee Howard • Lafayette soccer

Rylee Howard, Lafayette

Rylee Howard, Lafayette soccer

A junior forward, Howard put on an offensive show last week, racking up 13 goals and one assist to lead the Lancers to four victories to kick off the season. The highlight was a five-goal game in a 6-1 win over Holt, and prior to that she had a goal in a 3-0 win over Parkway South, four goals in a 6-0 victory over Oakville and three goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Francis Howell North. Howard, who is second in the area scoring race with 32 points (15 goals, 2 assists) started every game as a freshman and piled up 30 goals and 10 assists to earn all-conference honors. She has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin.

