Ryleigh Owens • Edwardsville softball

Ryleigh Owens, Edwardsville

Ryleigh Owens, Edwardsville softball

A senior pitcher who will pitch for Parkland College in Champaign, Owens used her bat and arm to send the Tigers to the state semifinals since 2009. In an 11-5 win over West Aurora in the Class 4A Wesleyan Super-Sectional, she reached base four times and drove in two runs. Leading up to the super-sectional, Owens had a scoreless innings streak of 25 1/3 innings in the circle. In a 10-0, six-inning win over Bradley-Bourbonnais in the Pekin Sectional final, she gave up six hits, struck out five and had a hit. Heading into Friday’s state semifinal against St. Charles North, she has a 19-1 record with a 0.57 ERA and is batting .369 with 15 RBI.

