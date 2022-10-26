Rylie Andrews • St. Joseph’s golf

A senior, Andrews finished in a three-way tie for second place individually at the Class 4 state tournament at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin, helping the Angels win their seventh consecutive team title and 12th overall — both of which are Missouri records. Andrews finished with a two-day total of 8-over-par 152, carding a 76 each day. Over the two-day event, she had three birdies, one eagle, nine pars on the first day and 11 on the second. The runner-up finish marked the second successive top-10 state effort for Andrews after she tied for eighth last season. Andrews was coming off a victory in the district tournament at the Golf Club of Wentzville, where she shot an even-par 71.