Rylie Andrews • St. Joseph’s golf

A senior team captain who has verbally committed to Missouri State, Andrews won consecutive tournaments within five days by shooting career-low 1-under-par 69s in both events. She finished first in the Angel Classic at The Quarry at Crystal Springs, where she had nine one-putts, nine two-putts, hit eight fairways and 11 greens in regulation. She then shot 69 at the Smith-Cotton Invitational to help the Angels win the team title. Andrews had 31 putts and hit 13 greens in regulation. Her round was highlighted by an eagle on the 18th hole. Earlier this month, she shot an 81 in the River Challenge to tie for 13th place.