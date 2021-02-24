A senior, King won the Sectional 2 tournament at 132 pounds in Versailles with three victories by fall and improved to 29-0 as the No. 1 ranked wrestler in her weight class heading into the state tournament March 9 in Independence. Her performance was highlighted by a 54-second pin in the championship of Rock Bridge junior Anna Stephens (24-1), who was ranked second, in a battle of unbeaten wrestlers. It was the sixth tournament victory of the season for King, who also won the GAC tournament, a sectional and events at Liberty, St. Genevieve and Seckman. Last season, she placed fourth at state at 120 pounds.
Sabrina King • St. Charles wrestling