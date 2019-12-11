A junior, King pinned her way to the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament. King’s performance helped the Pirates win the team title. King finished off her first-round opponent in just 53 seconds before also winning with first-period falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals. King had a stiffer challenge in the championship match against Washington’s Allison Meyer but won by fall midway through the third period. King (7-0) also pinned all three of her opponents in a quad to kick off the season. She is a transfer from Belleville West, where she wrestled last season.
Most popular
-
CBC rolls past SLUH to win first of four home games this season
-
Notebook: Lutheran North football team loses Twitter privileges, wins state; Valle, Webb City claim 15th titles
-
Taylor helps Collinsville muscle past East St. Louis in early-season SWC showdown
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 1
-
Vazzana cherishes bigger role, helps Incarnate Word knock off Lutheran North