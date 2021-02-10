 Skip to main content
Safiyah Reed • McCluer South-Berkeley basketball
A 5-foot-5 junior point guard, Reed led the Bulldogs to three victories in their first three games of the season last week. In their season opener, she scored 23 points, pulled down seven rebounds and made five steals in a 73-58 win over Hancock. The following night, Reed scored 16 points and handed out four assists in a 51-22 win over Hazelwood East. She closed out the week with another 23-point performance to go along with six assists and three steals to lift the Bulldogs to a 61-30 victory over Affton. She was the Suburban Conference Blue Pool newcomer of the year as a freshman and the conference offensive player of the year last season.

