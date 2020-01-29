Safiyah Reed • Trinity basketball
Safiyah Reed • Trinity basketball

A 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, Reed had two 20-plus point games to lead the Titans to a pair of victories last week. She scored 29 points, her season high, handed out eight assists, made five steals and grabbed four rebounds as the Titans earned a 70-39 win over KIPP St. Louis. Reed then had 22 points, eight assists, five steals and seven rebounds in a 60-53 win over Rosati-Kain. She is second in the area in assists (6.8) and among the leaders in scoring (18.3) and steals (4.7). An all-tournament selection at Liberty in December and an all-conference honoree last season, Reed also competes in track and field.

