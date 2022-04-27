Saiyid Ali Mohib Kazmi • Parkway Central track and field

A senior, Kazmi was named the male athlete of the meet at Parkway North’s Fred Lyon Invitational after leading the Colts to the team championship. He won the 800 (2:02.97), 1,600 (4:35.32), ran the third leg on the winning 1,600 relay and also helped secure the Colts’ win in the 3,200 relay, running leadoff. It was a breakout performance for Kazmi, who finished fourth in the 1,600, ninth in the 800 and ran a leg on the Colts’ 1,600 relay that placed third a week prior at Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational. He won the 800 and 1,600 at the Parkway Quad in early April. In cross country, he finished 16th in Class 4 last fall.