Sam Cross • St. Dominic football

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior running back and defensive back, Cross had 20 carries for 203 yards, scored two touchdowns and made nine tackles to lead the Crusaders to a 42-14 win over West Plains in a Class 4 state semifinal. He scored on a 53-yard run with 3:43 left in the second quarter to give St. Dominic a 28-14 halftime lead and found the end zone again from 5 yards out to close out the scoring with 4:39 left in the game. Cross leads the Crusaders in rushing yards with 1,376, which is the third-highest single-season rushing total in program history, and has scored 20 touchdowns. He is a two-time all-conference and all-district running back.