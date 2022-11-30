 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sam Cross • St. Dominic football

  • 0
Sam Cross, St. Dominic

Sam Cross, St. Dominic football

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior running back and defensive back, Cross had 20 carries for 203 yards, scored two touchdowns and made nine tackles to lead the Crusaders to a 42-14 win over West Plains in a Class 4 state semifinal. He scored on a 53-yard run with 3:43 left in the second quarter to give St. Dominic a 28-14 halftime lead and found the end zone again from 5 yards out to close out the scoring with 4:39 left in the game. Cross leads the Crusaders in rushing yards with 1,376, which is the third-highest single-season rushing total in program history, and has scored 20 touchdowns. He is a two-time all-conference and all-district running back.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News