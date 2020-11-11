 Skip to main content
Sam Heggemann • Borgia football
A 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior quarterback, Heggemann used his passing game and running game to lead the Knights to a 43-29 victory over Priory in a Class 3 District 3 semifinal game. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 214 yards with TD strikes of 25, 24 and 48 yards. He also rushed for 167 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 46 and 21 yards, and ran for a 2-point conversion. For the season, Heggemann has passed for 1,308 yards and 17 TDs with just four interceptions and has rushed for 494 yards and eight TDs. The Knights' No. 1 quarterback since his sophomore season, Heggemann has been a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and baseball.

Tags

