A 5-foot-11 senior guard, Maddox had big offensive games in two victories last week. In a 66-64 win over Eureka, Maddox scored 27 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, finishing it off by hitting a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. He followed by scoring 28 points, including hitting a game-tying and game-winning free throw with 20 seconds left, and grabbing five rebounds as the Vikings won another close one, 48-47 over Fort Zumwalt West. A first-team all-district and second-team all-conference selection last season, Maddox is averaging 17.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He has signed to play baseball at Western Illinois next year.
Sam Maddox • Francis Howell basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot senior guard, Tullock had consecutive 30-plus point games to lead the Hornets to a pair of victories last week. He poured in 34 point…
A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Tweedie scored 60 points in three wins last week, including victories over highly ranked Webster Groves and Holt. …
A junior, Han won the championship of the 143-pound weight class at the Hickman Tournament. She won four matches, recording first-period pins …
A 6-foot sophomore forward, McCulla led the Patriots to a pair of victories last week. She filled up the scoresheets with 24 points, nine rebo…
A sophomore, Smith won the championship of the 160-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational. He improved his record to 31-1 w…
A junior, Turley ran his record to 21-0 by finishing first in the 113-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational. He won a 5-1 …
A junior, Binder ran his record to 35-0 by winning the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the Pacific Invitational. He defeated Pac…
Bayless played four games in five days last week, and Livingston averaged nearly 18 points, including a 21-point, 8-rebound game in a win over…