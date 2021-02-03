 Skip to main content
Sam Maddox • Francis Howell basketball
A 5-foot-11 senior guard, Maddox had big offensive games in two victories last week. In a 66-64 win over Eureka, Maddox scored 27 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, finishing it off by hitting a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. He followed by scoring 28 points, including hitting a game-tying and game-winning free throw with 20 seconds left, and grabbing five rebounds as the Vikings won another close one, 48-47 over Fort Zumwalt West. A first-team all-district and second-team all-conference selection last season, Maddox is averaging 17.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He has signed to play baseball at Western Illinois next year.

