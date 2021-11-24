Sam Magueja • Lutheran St. Charles soccer

A sophomore midfielder, Magueja helped the Cougars capture their first boys soccer state championship. Lutheran St. Charles clung to a 1-0 lead heading into the second half of the championship game against St. Pius X, but Magueja provided some insurance with a goal in the 49th minute when he finished a shot from the right side of the box. Magueja put the game out of reach in the 66th minute, beating a pair of defenders on the left side of the box and scoring inside the right post. Magueja, who had an assist in a 1-0 semifinal win over Maryville, finished the season with a team-high 21 goals. He was the Region 2 offensive player of the year.