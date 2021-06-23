 Skip to main content
Sam Miener • Highland softball
A senior pitcher who is headed Austin Peay State University, a Division I school in Clarksville, Tenn., Miener led the Bulldogs to their first state softball championship. In a 1-0 win in the Class 3A title game, Miener turned in a brilliant pitching performance, holding Lemont to just to just three hits while striking out five and not allowing a runner past second base. Miener, who had the only two Highland hits, got the winning rally started with a leadoff double into the gap in left center in the bottom of the seventh inning. For the season, Miener went 25-0 with a 0.19 ERA, batted .360 with three home runs and 21 RBI and earned all-state honors.

