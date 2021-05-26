 Skip to main content
Sam Miener • Highland softball
Sam Miener • Highland softball

Sam Miener, Highland

Sam Miener, Highland softball

A senior pitcher, Miener has not allowed an earned run in 116 innings all season and she continued her mastery of area hitters last week. In a 2-0, 14-inning win over Waterloo, she struck out 20 and held Waterloo to four hits. Miener also pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 2-0 victory against Triad and gave up two unearned runs on four hits and fanned six as the Bulldogs downed Effingham St. Anthony 6-2 in a nonconference game. Overall, she is 16-0 and has signed with Austin Peay State University, a state orn NCAA Division I school in Clarksville, Tenn.

