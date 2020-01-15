A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Richardson became Hancock’s boys career scoring leader with a 39-point game Monday in a 74-42 win over Bayless. It was part of a double-double for Richardson, who grabbed 17 rebounds, dished out five assists and made seven steals. Last week, he had big performances in wins over Bayless (30 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks) and Valley Park (27 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists). Richardson, who is second in the area in scoring (27.3) and among the leaders in rebounding (10.5) and steals (3.1), has been an all-tournament honoree at the Southside Classic and MICDS Tournament this season.
Sam Richardson • Hancock basketball
