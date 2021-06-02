Sam Schmidt • Borgia track and field

A senior who has signed to run at Missouri S&T, Schmidt won the 100 meters in 10.79 seconds, his best time this season, and the 200 in 21.68 at the Class 3 state championships in Jefferson City. Schmidt was undefeated in the 100 and 200 this season. His best time in the 200 was 21.66, which he ran at the sectional meet. He also won his signature events at the Troy Relays, the AAA meet, which included track and field powers Cardinal Ritter and Trinity, and the Union Relays, where he bested this year’s Class 4 champion in the 100. Schmidt was a starter at wide receiver and defensive end for the Borgia football team last fall.