Sam Schultz • Chaminade wrestling
Sam Schultz • Chaminade wrestling

Sam Schultz, Chaminade

Sam Schultz, Chaminade wrestling

A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in the first period before shutting out St. Charles’ Xavien Jackson 6-0 in the championship. His record this season is 27-0, which puts him at 133 wins in his high school career. He has also won titles at the Westminster, Chaminade, De Smet, Mount Olive and St. Charles tournaments this season. A state qualifier last season, Schultz also wrestles nationally and was an All-American at the ESPN Disney Duals last summer. He is committed to wrestle at Drury University next fall.

