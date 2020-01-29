A senior, Schultz won the championship of the 138-pound weight class in the Eric Lewis MICDS Invitational. He pinned is first two opponents in the first period before shutting out St. Charles’ Xavien Jackson 6-0 in the championship. His record this season is 27-0, which puts him at 133 wins in his high school career. He has also won titles at the Westminster, Chaminade, De Smet, Mount Olive and St. Charles tournaments this season. A state qualifier last season, Schultz also wrestles nationally and was an All-American at the ESPN Disney Duals last summer. He is committed to wrestle at Drury University next fall.
Sam Schultz • Chaminade wrestling
Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior, Clutter won the championship of the 125-pound weight class to help the Pirates capture the girls team title of their own St. Charles…
A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor continued his outstanding senior season with three big games last week for the u…
A senior, McCollum ran his record to 18-0 by winning four consecutive matches to claim the boys championship of the 195-pound weight class at …
A junior, Pearl won four gold medals to help the Pioneers grab first place in their own Kirkwood Invitational. Pearl won the 200 individual me…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard who has signed with North Carolina, Love scored a career-high 42 points and helped erase a double-digit deficit as the…
A freshman standout, Woodcock is off to a dominating start to his high school career. He is 33-0 and has only allowed three points all season.…
A 6-foot-1 senior center, Stewart led the Tigers to three wins last week. She had big performances against Bayless (15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 a…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Hill had another big week to maintain his hold on the area scoring lead and help the Eagles to three victories. Hill,…
A 5-foot-7, 145-pound junior right winger, Parker continues to score at a high rate and currently leads the area in scoring with 35 goals and …