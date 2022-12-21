Sam Summers • Sullivan basketball

A 6-foot-6 senior forward who has committed to Missouri Southern for football, Summers led the Eagles to the championship of the Linn Holiday Tournament and was named the MVP. In a 39-38 win over Osage in the championship game, he had 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field and pulled down five rebounds. He also made key contributions in a 37-31 semifinal win over South Callaway (5 points, 5 rebounds) and in a 58-29 first-round win over Belle (2 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists). For the season, he is averaging 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. He earned all-state honors as a tight end in football this season after making 18 catches, including five touchdowns.