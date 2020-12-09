Sam Thompson • Francis Howell basketball

A 6-foot-10, 260-pound senior forward, Thompson notched a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds to cap a fantastic season-opening tournament as he led Howell back from an early 16-point deficit for a 70-65 win over St. Dominic in the championship game of the 50th Troy Invitational. With tournament games of 24 and 29 points already under his belt, Thompson is averaging 21.8 points per contest to start the season. His highest previous output in his three-year varsity career has been 9.2 points per game his sophomore season. He earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-district honors last season and has several Division I offers.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.