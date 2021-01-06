A 6-foot-10, 260-pound senior forward, Thompson scored a career-best 55 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and made five blocks to spark the Vikings to a 73-61 comeback victory over O'Fallon Christian in the Winter Hoops Classic. Thompson's 55-point effort is the most by an area player since Whitfield's Torrence Watson scored 58 in a 74-66 win over De Smet on Jan. 30, 2018. Thompson connected on eight of nine free-throw attempts and made five of his seven 3-point attempts. He also had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 51-33 victory against St. Charles. Overall, Thompson is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds and is the area’s second-leading scorer.
Sam Thompson • Francis Howell basketball