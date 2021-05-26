Sam Wright • Hillsboro track and field

A senior, Wright won three events to lead the Hawks to a tie for the team title at the Class 4 Sectional 1 meet at Park Hills Central. He placed first in the 200 meters (22.45), 110 hurdles (14.95), 300 hurdles (38.56) and took second in the 100 (11.05). Wright was coming off a big performance the week prior in district competition, where he won the 100, 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. At the Jefferson County meet, he clipped a hurdle with his foot, fell down and rolled but got up and was still able to win the 300 hurdles. A four-year varsity track letterman, Wright has committed to Missouri S&T, where he will compete in the multi-event decathlon.