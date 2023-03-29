A junior, Roulanaitis helped lead Freeburg to a four-win week as it improved to 5-1. Roulanaitis earned three pitching victories in the four games and went 6 for 12 at the plate with four RBI, two doubles, one triple and two walks. She started the week by scattering four hits and striking out 12 in a 6-1 victory against Highland while also providing two hits. In a 3-2 victory against Naperville North, she struck out nine and also went 2 for 2 with one RBI. In a 12-6 victory against Belleville East to close the week, Roulanaitis pitched five innings and struck out seven to get the win. She also had two RBI. Last season, Roulanaitis was a second team All-Metro pick who helped Freeburg to a Class 2A runner-up finish.