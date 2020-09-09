Sami Picha • Fort Zumwalt South softball

A junior shortstop, Picha went 6-for-7 with five RBI in a pair of GAC Central games last week. In a 12-2, five-inning win over Fort Zumwalt East, she was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. The Bulldogs fell to Washington 8-3 in their next game, but Picha stayed hot, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI. It was a breakout week for Picha, who raised her average from .333 to .563, boosted her slugging percentage to .813 and drove in her first runs of the season. Last season as the Bulldogs DH, she batted .377 with 14 RBI and earned second-team all-conference honors as a utility player.
